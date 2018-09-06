Chicago officer awaiting trial avoids jail for interviews

A Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald won't be jailed for giving interviews in violation of his bail terms, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Judge Vincent Gaughan said Officer Jason Van Dyke violated court orders not to discuss the case publicly, but didn't grant the request of prosecutors that Van Dyke's bond be revoked and the officer jailed.

Sheriff's deputies took Van Dyke into custody after the hearing, but he will likely be released after paying 10 percent of the additional bond, or $200.

Defense attorney Randy Rueckert argued that Van Dyke only gave interviews because of the avalanche of publicity against him since the release of police video of him shooting the 17-year-old McDonald in 2014.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty; his attorneys have contended that he was in fear for his life. McDonald was shot 16 times. The video released in November 2015 shows Van Dyke opened fire as McDonald walked away from police with a knife in his hand.

Rueckert said Van Dyke didn't speak publicly for 2-1/2 years despite frequent news reports about him being the white officer who killed a black teen. He said McDonald's family has talked to the news media in order to "spoil the jury pool."

Van Dyke was only "trying to protect his family and himself," Rueckert said.

Prosecutor Joseph Cullen argued that by doing the interviews Van Dyke was "trying to testify in the press without being cross examined."

Cullen said Van Dyke violated the court orders by presenting a defense theory that he was acting in self-defense.