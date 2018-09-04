Mother arrested, charged with murder of Florida boy Jordan Belliveau

The mother of missing two-year-old Florida boy Jordan Belliveau was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Charisse Stinson, 21, had told police that she was walking home with her young son Saturday night when a mystery man called "Antwan" picked her up in his car and violently attacked her, knocking her unconscious.

Stinson said that she came to in a park early Sunday and her son was nowhere to be seen. She reported him missing hours later.

Jordan's body was found in a wooded area in Largo earlier Tuesday. An Amber Alert for the boy was canceled.

Authorities had released a composite sketch of "Antwan," as well as surveillance video of a man they described as a "possible witness" who may have spoken to Jordan's mother.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, authorities said Stinson had been arrested earlier in the day, but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation. More information was due to be released Wednesday.

