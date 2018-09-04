Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Mother arrested, charged with murder of Florida boy Jordan Belliveau

Samuel Chamberlain
By | Fox News
Jordan Belliveau, right, was found dead in a wooded area in Largo, Fla., on Tuesday. Police have arrested and charged his mother, Charisse Stinson, with first-degree murder.

Jordan Belliveau, right, was found dead in a wooded area in Largo, Fla., on Tuesday. Police have arrested and charged his mother, Charisse Stinson, with first-degree murder.  (Fox 13/Largo Police Department)

The mother of missing two-year-old Florida boy Jordan Belliveau was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Charisse Stinson, 21, had told police that she was walking home with her young son Saturday night when a mystery man called "Antwan" picked her up in his car and violently attacked her, knocking her unconscious.

Stinson said that she came to in a park early Sunday and her son was nowhere to be seen. She reported him missing hours later.

Jordan's body was found in a wooded area in Largo earlier Tuesday. An Amber Alert for the boy was canceled.

Authorities had released a composite sketch of "Antwan," as well as surveillance video of a man they described as a "possible witness" who may have spoken to Jordan's mother.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, authorities said Stinson had been arrested earlier in the day, but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation. More information was due to be released Wednesday.

Click for more from Fox13News.com.