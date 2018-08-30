'Multiple casualties' in New Mexico passenger bus crash, police say

“Multiple” people were killed in a bus crash on Thursday on New Mexico’s Interstate 40, state police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many individuals died in the crash, however New Mexico State Police tweeted that there had been “multiple casualties.” They previously tweeted that there were “multiple serious injuries” with people being transported away from the scene.

At least 47 passengers were riding on the Greyhound bus that heading from Albuquerque, with at least one scheduled stop in Phoenix, the company told The Associated Press. The cause of the incident remained unclear, spokeswoman Crystal Booker said.

The passenger bus involved in the accident experienced front-end damage, while a semi-truck was discovered lying on its side. Video also showed debris scattered about the roadway and emergency responders at the scene.

A witness described the incident as “horrible,” telling KRQE that “screams were coming from the bus.”

“It was horrible there was people trying to climb out of the windows of the bus... bystanders trying to help people getting ladders out of their truck to get to windows of Greyhound bus to assist,” the witness told the outlet. "When we went by the overturned semi, everything in the trailer was out on the road. It was a disaster...you could tell people were in distress, screams were coming from bus.”

Road closures near Thoreau occurred as a result of the crash, state police said, telling the public to “expect delays.”

The McKinley County Emergency Management set up a phone line “for family members of passengers looking for information on their relatives,” police said. The number is (505) 722-2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.