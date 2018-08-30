In California to camp, Canadian mom, daughter have vanished, police say

Police are searching for a young Canadian mother and her daughter, who vanished this week after arriving in California for a camping trip.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily, arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday. There, they rented a gray Ford Focus, model year 2018, and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame.

According to the woman’s boyfriend, Rodrigue texted him the next day but he was not able to get back in contact with her. He reported them missing on Monday.

San Mateo County sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said that Rodrigue and her daughter may have been spotted on Tuesday at Six Rivers National Forest campground, roughly 340 miles north of San Francisco.

Staff and visitors who saw the pair said they appeared to be happy.

Authorities said on Thursday that they have “no solid information” regarding the pair's whereabouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.