Ex-MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying in Larry Nassar case

A former head gymnastics coach at Michigan State University has been charged with lying to investigators about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Kathie Klages, according to charging documents released Thursday, lied in June when she denied that victims told her they'd been abused by Nassar, the disgraced former MSU and USA Gymnastics sports doctor convicted of sexually assaulting young female athletes.

The documents don't specify who allegedly reported Nassar's abuse to Klages, who has been charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer. But Special Independent Counsel Bill Forsyth said Klages falsely stated she wasn't told of any allegations prior to 2016.

"While investigating how Larry Nassar was able to get away with sexually assaulting hundreds of individuals on and off Michigan State’s campus, Klages denied to Michigan State Police detectives having been told prior to 2016 of Nassar’s sexual misconduct," Forsyth said in a statement, according to The Detroit News. "Witnesses have said that they reported Nassar’s sexual abuse to Klages dating back more than 20 years."

Klages "knowingly and willfully" made statements in June to special agent David Dwyre, of the Michigan attorney general's office, while he was conducting a criminal investigation, according to his warrant request.

One former gymnast named Larissa Boyce has said she told Klages that Nassar abused her in 1997, when she was 16 years old and training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team.

Klages, who resigned in 2017 after she was suspended for defending Nassar, is reportedly expected to be arraigned on Friday. She's the third person, aside from Nassar, to face criminal charges in the case.

Nassar, 55, was convicted of molesting athletes and possessing child pornography during separate trials that began last year. His sentences equate to life in prison.

