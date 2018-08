The Latest: Finding nothing, sheriff ends search for bodies

The Latest on the search for two more bodies in South Carolina after sheriff received a tip about a man who pleaded guilty to seven deaths (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

South Carolina authorities say they're through searching for two possible additional bodies connected with a man who pleaded guilty last year to seven killings.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a statement Wednesday that "numerous" deputies found no evidence during a thorough search to support the claims of convicted killer Todd Kohlhepp. Bobo says there are no plans to resume the search.

Bobo says Kohlhepp had given differing stories to authorities and a documentary production crew about the locations of the bodies of people he claimed to have killed more than a decade ago.

Bobo also says Kohlhepp turned down a request from authorities to show them the bodies' supposed location.

Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences without parole after pleading guilty in May 2017.

___

12:50 p.m.

A sheriff in South Carolina says the tip about the possibility of two more bodies connected with a man who pleaded guilty last year to seven killings came from a television documentary crew.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Wednesday that the new search near the area where Todd Kohlhepp lived was prompted by a "second-or-third-hand tip" from a television crew that has been given exclusive access to the search.

The television crew was not immediately identified. The sheriff said no other media would be allowed in the immediate vicinity.

About 20 deputies began searching in some woods near Interstate 26 Wednesday morning.

Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

___

10:30 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina have started a new search after a man who pleaded guilty to killing seven people said there were two more victims.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Wednesday morning that 20 deputies and a dog trained to sniff for cadavers are searching near Interstate 26, near where Todd Kohlhepp lived when his first victims were found in 2016.

The sheriff said he's not sure who these victims might be, or even if Kohlhepp is telling the truth, but it's worth checking out given his record.

Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences without parole at a Columbia prison after pleading guilty in May 2017. His crimes were discovered when police rescued a woman being held inside a storage container on his property.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Todd Kohlhepp throughout.