Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii: What to know about the rare storm's path

Hawaii residents and visitors are bracing for Hurricane Lane as the now Category 4 storm continues on its path toward the Pacific state.

Hurricanes are rare in Hawaii, but Lane is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding, dangerous surf and strong winds as it continues to churn toward the islands.

“It’s in the closest proximity to Hawaii that a storm of this strength has ever been,” Fox News’ Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said.

Read on for a look at its path and what to know about the hurricane.

Where is Lane now?

Lane is approximately 315 miles south of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. ET advisory Wednesday. It is about 460 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, Hawaii.

With maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, Lane is moving west-northwest at approximately 9 mph, as of Wednesday morning.

It is on track to “move dangerously close to the main Hawaiian islands as a hurricane later this week, potentially bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding from heavy rainfall,” according to the National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE?

Lane is expected to weaken, Dean said. But Lane could still be a strong hurricane off the Kona Coast of the Big Island Thursday and could still be at hurricane strength near Maui County or Oahu Friday – areas that are not accustomed to hurricane conditions, she said.

Lane is currently a Category 4 hurricane.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

A hurricane warning is in effect for Hawaii and Maui counties as well as some smaller islands.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Oahu and Kauai, meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday.

HAWAII VOLCANO ERUPTION SPEWS LAVA ACROSS BIG ISLAND: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT FISSURES, EVACUATIONS AND MORE

Isolated maximum rainfall amounts of more than 20 inches is possible in certain areas, according to Dean. It's becoming increasingly likely all of the islands will experience at least tropical storm-force winds, she said.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation Tuesday declaring a disaster emergency relief period through August 29, which would provide relief for damages, losses and suffering as a result of the storm.

He also is allowing for non-essential state employees on the Big Island and Maui to go on administrative leave from Wednesday to Friday as the hurricane approaches. However, employees on Hawaii and Maui islands who work in disaster response and in hospitals or prisons are required to report to their jobs.

Michael Lowry, a strategic planner at FEMA, stressed the storm should be taken “seriously.”

“This isn’t Florida. The landscape and infrastructure are different,” Lowry said in a tweet.

The Category 5 storm was downgraded to a Category 4 Wednesday morning, though that number could fluctuate. A storm of this strength in this part of the Pacific is rare, as there have only been six Category 5 storms ever recorded in that area, Dean said.

In 1992, Hurricane Iniki devastated the island of Kauai as it crashed into it as a Category 4 storm. Six people died, and it caused $3.2 billion worth of damage.

HAWAII BRACES FOR HURRICANE LANE, AS OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE NOT 'ENOUGH SHELTERS FOR EVERYONE'

Kauai resident Mike Miranda was 12 when Hurricane Iniki hit, and she said people are already comparing that storm to Lane.

"I remember how very little rain fell. But I remember the wind being the strongest force of nature I've ever witnessed and probably the scariest sounds I've ever heard in my life," he told The Associated Press.

Utility poles were down all over the island, and his seventh-grade classes were held in Army tents for several months.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun, Amy Lieu and The Associated Press contributed to this report.