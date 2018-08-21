Major Hurricane Lane could impact Hawaii later this week, strong storms across the Northeast

Showers and thunderstorms will move into parts of the Mid Atlantic and Northeast today.

Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding will be possible.

Overnight, the system will move into the coastal cities from D.C. to New York.

Dry conditions and high temperatures will once again elevated fire danger across the West.

In the Pacific, Major Hurricane Lane could impact the Hawaiian islands late this week into the weekend.

