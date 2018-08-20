Georgia rape suspect claims he was sleepwalking, investigators say

A Georgia man was charged with rape after he allegedly tried to attack his son's girlfriend — though he reportedly later claimed he was only sleepwalking.

Ricardo Arturo Cole, Sr., 54, was arrested and booked on Wednesday after he was accused of trying to have sex with the woman, who has not been indentified, in April, Fox 5 reported.

Cole's son's girlfriend told investigators she was sleeping at her boyfriend's house when she felt someone slip into bed alongside her, according to a police report.

The woman, initially thinking it was her boyfriend, alleged Cole pulled down her pants and tried to have sex with her.

Once she turned over, she reportedly realized the man in her bed was not her boyfriend. Cole claimed he was sleepwalking during the incident.

The woman filed a police on May 11 — about a month after she says the incident occurred.

Cole remained held without bond at the Gwinnett County jail as of Monday, jail records show.