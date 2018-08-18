Search underway for 3 suspects in 'ambush' shootings of 2 plainclothes detectives

Three New Jersey men have been charged in connection with this month's ambush shooting of two Camden County police detectives, authorities said during a Friday news conference.

The three suspects remain at large, NJ.com reported. Each has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The suspects were identified as Alexander DeJesus, 19; Ammar Hall, 26; and Juan Figueroa, 20. Each has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in connection with the attack, police said.

“These individuals are considered armed and extremely dangerous,” Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson said. “At this point in time, we believe that they are still in the Philadelphia-Camden area.”

On Aug. 7, two plainclothes detectives were waiting in their vehicle at a red light in Camden, when two men exited a white Chevrolet Uplander and opened fire, authorities said.

The officers – a man and a woman – managed to push through the intersection while one officer fired an estimated four rounds back at the assailants. The suspects fired more than 20 rounds, 14 of which struck the officers’ vehicle, an investigation report said.

The male officer was wounded on the bicep and forearm, while the female officer was shot in a hand. Both have been released from a local hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

While no motives for the attack have been released, authorities speculated the attackers knew the detectives were undercover.

“What is absolutely clear to all of us was their intent to kill whoever was in that vehicle,” Thomson said.

The detectives have not been named due to the undercover nature of their work.

The suspects named on Friday all have criminal backgrounds ranging from weapons charges to drug offenses. Authorities are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.