Heavy rain for the Midwest, Dry conditions persist over the West
Heavy downpours across the Midwest. Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys may cause localized flooding today then across the Great Lakes on Thursday.
A few strong storms could develop across the west-central Plains. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.
Dry thunderstorms/lightning will keep the wildfire threat elevated across the Intermountain West.
Conditions remain dry in areas that are still battling fires this week.
Here's a look at the rest of your forecast:
JD