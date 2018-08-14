Video of baby's excited reaction to doll resembling military dad goes viral

A baby's adorable reaction to a doll resembling his dad -- who's deployed with the Army overseas -- was caught on video and quickly went viral.

Nathan Briscoe was 3 months old when his father, Army Sgt. Chase Briscoe, was deployed to Poland for nine months. That's when mom Deanna Briscoe said she decided to get her son a “Daddy Doll.” The dolls are made to look like a person and were first manufactured to help children whose fathers were deployed.

“We started Daddy Dolls after witnessing first-hand how hard military deployments were on our children,” the Daddy Dolls website stated.

Deanna Briscoe was able to have a recording of her husband put into the doll, as well, to help her son go to sleep, she told CBS News.

"Before my husband got deployed, he would put my son to sleep every single night," Briscoe said. "[Nathan] had a hard time falling asleep after he left, so I thought about getting a 'Daddy Doll.'"

"I saw there was an option to put a voice in it, and I decided to do that because any time my husband can call us, Nathan goes crazy over it," she continued.

The recording in the doll said, “Nathan, daddy loves you. I’ll be home soon.”

Briscoe gave her son the doll last month and filmed the child’s reaction to his new doll. The video captured Nathan’s face lighting up and shaking at the sight of his father. Nathan clutches the doll and hugs it.

The mother said she gives the doll to her son whenever he’s upset and when he goes to sleep so his father is always with him.

"We give it to [Nathan] when he's upset and when he hears my husband's voice, he immediately stops like in the video," she said. "And I put it in his crib every night."

Briscoe said she was stunned when she learned the video went viral. She said she filmed her son’s reaction to the doll to send to her husband and family members who live in Indiana.

"I took the video to send to my husband," she said. "I sent it to Chase right away, and he was like, 'Oh my gosh, Nathan does recognize me.'"