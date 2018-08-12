Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Pit bull attack leaves owner, relative hurt

Christopher Carbone
By | Fox News
A pit bull attacked its owner and a relative in Miami on Saturday.

A pit bull attacked its owner and another relative on Saturday in Miami, officials said.

A witness who identified himself as Mr. Williams described the incident to local media.

“When the dog bit him, [the owner] went to get a towel, but the dog had a taste of his blood,” he told WSVN, “and his granddaddy was outside, and the dog attacked his granddaddy. It tore his face off.”

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, while the other was treated at the scene.

Both injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

The dog was taken by animal control officials and there was no word on what happened to the canine.

