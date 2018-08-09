Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Summertime Heat for much of the Country. No relief for firefighters across the West

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

The relentless heat across the West continues - which means not a lot of help for firefighters battling wildfires over California and the Northwest.  

heat

Tropical moisture will enhance the monsoonal flow over the Southwest and West Texas where flash flooding will be a risk.

NW

A rainy pattern continues across the East as we move into the weekend.

today

Hurricane Hector is moving south of Hawaii, but the Islands will see indirect impacts.

hector


 

