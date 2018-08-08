California's Holy Fire suspect arrested, allegedly warned 'this place will burn'

A man arrested in connection with a Southern California wildfire that has burned 12 cabins and led to some evacuations reportedly had warned in an email: “This place will burn.”

Officials at the Cleveland National Forest said 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark was booked Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorize and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He was arrested in connection with the so-called Holy Fire, which has burned more than 6 square miles in the Santa Ana Mountains.

Clark, according to The Orange County Register, sent the email warning: “this place will burn.”

Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Milligan told The Register that Clark ran through the community screaming last week, and he received threatening emails from Clark last week.

The Register reported that Clark’s Facebook page was teeming with religious imagery, rants about a neighbor, references to marijuana and pictures of Clark’s face in which he claims he has skin cancer.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Clark is being held on a $1 million bail, and is set to appear in court Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.