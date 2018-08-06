Serial cat killer? 7 feline deaths in Washington may be linked, investigators say

A cat was found mutiliated in Washington state on Sunday, marking the seventh gruesome death in the area since February of this year.

Harley, a somewhat feral 20-year-old tabby cat who was deaf, was found dead in West Olympia, Q13 Fox reported.

Thurston County's Joint Animal Services said Harley was the seventh cat found mutiliated and killed in the area in the past six months.

Another cat, Olly, was found dead on Friday roughly a mile away.

The deaths have all occurrred in either Olympia, Lacey or Tumwater.

CAT SURVIVES BEING STUCK IN CAR GRILLE FOR 9 DAYS

An officer with animal services told the news outlet the cats have been found cut open from their stern to genitals with their spines removed.

"I feel for the animal owners because I'm an animal owner myself and just the manner these animals have died is extremely horrific," Officer Erika Johnson said.

Authorities believe a serial cat killer may be to blame in the seven murders. A case from October is also believed to be connected, according to Q13.

One of the cats — Olly — reportedly fought back against her attacker. Johnson said she's sent samples from underneath the cat's slaws to a crime lab to check for the possible DNA of whoever killed her.

A $3,000 reward has been offered by Thurston County Joint Animal Services, Pasado's Safe Haven and Washington's Most Wanted for information about the suspected killer that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call county animal services at 360-352-2510 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.