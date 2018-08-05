Berkeley police warn against weapons, masks ahead of 2 protests

Police in Berkeley, Calif., are prohibiting masks and weapons at two city parks Sunday ahead of planned protests that have prompted concerns about the possibility of violence, according to reports.

A “No to Marxism” rally and a “Stop the Hate” protest were both scheduled to take place at Civic Center Park, Fox affiliate KTVU reports. Neither group obtained a permit from the city. Ohlone Park is the other city park.

“We’ve seen what the patterns are and one of the patterns is using nonviolent protests as a cover for violence and what we encourage people to do is to separate themselves from violence,” Berkeley city spokesman Matthai Chakko said, according to the station.

Events last year turned violent when so-called “alt-right” groups clashed with anti-fascist groups, the station reported.

Berkeley Police issued a list of items banned from Ohlone and Civic Center parks on Sunday.

The banned items include: metal pipes, baseball bats, glass bottles, pepper spray, knives or daggers, shields and slingshots, KTVU reported.

The city is also banning people from wearing masks, scarves or bandannas or anything covering their faces unless they’re for religious or medical reasons.

Violators face citations and arrests.

Yongyong Ji lives near Civic Center park and told the station that he supports what the city is doing.

“If you want to peacefully express your views that’s great, but if you come to provoke or to have a fight, I don’t think you should be here,” he said.

“No to Marxism” rally organizer Amber Cummings held a “No to Marxism” rally in Berkeley last August in which 10 people were arrested, the Bay City News Service reported. A person dressed in black, the hallmark of the infamous Black Bloc, which advocates violence, destroyed another person’s camera, according to the news outlet.

About 450 people have signed up online to attend the “Stop the Hate” rally, Berkeleyside reported. The “No to Marxism” rally has just one person listed online as going.