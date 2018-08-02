No evidence of shots fired at California hospital, police say

Authorities responding to a possible gunman at a hospital in Bakersfield, Calif., late Wednesday evening said there was “no evidence of any shots fired or victims located.”

The Bakersfield Police Department said in a tweet that authorities have finished searching the hospital, but asked people to continue to avoid the area.

The location was Mercy Southwest Hospital in the southwestern portion of the city, and the facility was placed on lockdown, Bakersfield's FOX 58 reported.