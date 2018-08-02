California firefighters thanked by 3 girls on horseback

Three girls in California decided to thank firefighters in a unique way -- by proudly displaying American flags while riding horseback on Thursday.

The girls were outside of a command center in Anderson, where firefighters and first responders were gearing up for the day ahead. The area is roughly 14 miles south of Redding, where the Carr wildfire has destroyed 1,060 homes. It's the largest of 18 wildfires burning throughout California.

Accompanied by American flags and a big "thank you" sign, the firefighters could be seen smiling at the girls and taking photos of them as they rode past.

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders because of the fire, which has killed six people, including two firefighters, and leveled nearly 500 buildings, according to officials.

It's become the sixth most destructive wildfire in California state history.

