Would-be bank robber decides to open up an account instead, police say

A man walked into a New Jersey bank Friday and passed the teller a note demanding “all the money” -- before grabbing it back and saying he'd decided to open up an account instead, police said.

The unidentified man walked into the Valley National Bank in Bayonne and approached the teller at around 2 p.m., Bayonne police Lt. Eric Amato told NJ.com.

After saying he wanted to open an account, the man was met by another employee at the customer service table, but didn’t have the proper identification to open up an account, police said. He tried to talk to another employee, but the teller had alerted co-workers about the attempted robbery, according to NJ.com.

A customer service representative confronted the would-be bank robber and escorted the person out of the bank, NJ.com reported. Amato said police and bank security were notified about the incident.

The man had already fled the scene by the time police arrived. The person’s identity wasn’t immediately revealed and the incident remains under investigation.