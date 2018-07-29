Second firefighter dies as Yosemite Valley fire blazes on

A firefighter was killed Sunday as they battled a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, marking the second firefighting death since the blaze started more than two weeks ago.

The firefighter, whose identity has not been released, was working with a crew to remove brush and other fuel near the fire's front lines, spokesperson Mike Theune said Sunday.

The firefighter was treated at the scene of the so-called Ferguson Fire, but died before he could be hospitalized.

The tragedy comes two weeks after the death of Braden Varney, a 36-year-old California firefighter who was using a bulldozer to prevent the wildfire from spreading.

The bulldozer rolled over as Varney was using it to cut a firebreak, and first responders weren't immediately able to retrieve his body.

The Ferguson Fire, which has been ablaze since July 13, was 30 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to Fox 40. At least seven other firefighters have been injured while battling the fire.

Yosemite Valley remains closed and will tentatively reopen to park visitors on Aug. 3.

