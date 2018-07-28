Michigan motel fire kills woman, five children from same family, officials say

A fire at a motel in Michigan early Saturday has killed one woman and five children from the same family, according to reports.

The adult was 26 years old, and the child victims range from 2 to 10 years old, police said, according to WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind.

The fire destroyed about 90 percent of the 27-room Cosmo Extended Stay in Benton Harbor in the southwestern portion of the state, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Leroy Johnson, who lives in the motel, told the station that the fire might have ignited inside his room.

“As I woke up my bed was on fire. I said ‘Oh my God.’ I got my sheets and wet them and I tried to throw them on the bed and as I throw it on the bed it didn't work. So I asked the person above me for some salt,” Johnson said. “As I throw salt on there I hurry and jump out and once I jump out the (w)hole room explode flew.”

Officials said at least one other child was being treated at a local hospital, WBND-TV of South Bend, Ind., reported.

The call for the fire, in Berrien County, Mich., came in at 1:45 a.m. local time, the report said.

The motel, about a two-hour drive southwest of Lansing, has been completely evacuated, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many other people were injured.

The cause of the fire was also not immediately clear, but authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.