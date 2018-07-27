Brawl breaks out at Trump's new Walk of Fame star

A knock-down, drag-out brawl broke out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame between a group of protesters and some President Trump supporters — who were holding a makeshift rally around his new star after the old one got destroyed on Wednesday.

The fight reportedly went down around 11:25 p.m. Thursday following a verbal dispute between two men, one of whom was wearing a Trump jersey.

Footage posted on social media showed punches being thrown in every direction as numerous people jumped in and got a dose of the mayhem.

The fight eventually came to a halt and the scene was cleared by police without incident. No arrests were made, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Trump supporters had gathered around his new Walk of Fame star Thursday night to honor the president after his old star got taken out by a man with a pickax.

Singer Joy Villa posted a video on Twitter showing the group singing the national anthem and posing for pictures just moments before the brawl broke out.

