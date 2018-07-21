Dallas officer killed by suspected drunk driver while on funeral escort

A Dallas police officer was killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while on a funeral escort early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Sr. Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens, a 32-year veteran of the force, was killed after an SUV struck him while he was blocking an entrance ramp on Interstate 20, Chief Renee Hall said. The officer was doing a courtesy escort for fellow officer Tyron Andrews who died from cancer. Givens had been part of the motorcycle unit since 2012.

Givens was transported to the Baylor University Medical Center where he died, FOX 4 reported.

The officer was blocking an entrance ramp when he was struck by the car. All eastbound lanes on I-20 were closed following the crash.

The driver of the vehicle collided into a concrete divider and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a field sobriety rest was conducted. They have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.