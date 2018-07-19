Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

Two Alabama police officers injured in pursuit of carjacking suspects

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
A pair of Birmingham police officers were injured while pursuing carjacking suspects.

A pair of Birmingham police officers were injured while pursuing carjacking suspects.  (Birmingham Police Department/Facebook)

Two Alabama police officers were injured Thursday while pursuing a pair of carjacking suspects, authorities said.

The two Birmingham police officers were driving separate cars when one was hit head-on and the other was sideswiped, WBRC-TV reported. One suspect allegedly tried to run over an officer.

Both suspects were wanted in connection with an earlier carjacking in Smithfield, a police spokeswoman told WBRC-TV. Both were arrested and one was hospitalized, the station reported. The suspects weren’t immediately identified.

One officer was hospitalized after the crash. Both were expected to recover from their injuries.

The officers weren’t immediately identified.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.