Florida female felon's bloody mugshot the result of her head-on crash while fleeing cops, officials say

A convicted felon in Florida appeared bloodied and bruised in her mugshot Tuesday after she reportedly caused a head-on collision on an interstate while attempting to flee deputies.

Jacqueline Burge, 54, faces nine charges in connection with her attempts to escape from Sarasota deputies, who caught her driving without a license around 11 a.m., police said in a news release. Burge, who has been arrested more than a dozen times, reportedly hit the gas pedal when deputies activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

She allegedly drove through a residential yard and struck a deputy’s vehicle during the attempted getaway, eventually speeding down the road at 70 mph before merging onto Interstate 75.

“[Burge] lost control of her vehicle several times before crashing into another deputy’s vehicle and continuing to flee northbound in the southbound lanes,” police said.

She eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle driving in the opposite lane, rendering her car disabled, cops said.

Burge reportedly tried to flee the scene on foot.

But deputies managed to take her into custody moments later and, during a search of the vehicle, discovered methamphetamine, prescription pills, narcotic equipment and several miscellaneous ID cards, police said.

The driver in the other vehicle in the head-on crash was not injured.

Burge faces two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer, possession of narcotic equipment and driving with a suspended license.

She is being held on $26,000 bond.

Burge has spent time in jail after arrests in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. She was previously charged with grand theft, burglary, sale of synthetic narcotics, prostitution and drug possession.