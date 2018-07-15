Protest ignites after Chicago police fatally shoot man

Chicago police fatally shot a neighborhood barber Saturday evening, igniting a protest near the scene in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, officials said.

Officers on foot tried to question the man when the confrontation developed and he was shot, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Police said the man had been “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person.”

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Guglielmi said, but he did not say whether the man was armed when he was shot at around 5:30 p.m. local time, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

The man was thought to be in his 30s, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, a Chicago Fire spokesman said.

No police officers were injured, Guglielmi said.

Some people claimed a female officer shot the man at least five times in the back as he ran away, the newspaper reported.

They said the officer was taken away from the scene in a police vehicle as a crowd of about 100 people formed.

The size of the crowd created a tense situation, and police cordoned off the area.

A brief scuffle broke out between chanting protesters and police officers holding batons.

The Sun-Times reported that officers hit at least one man with a baton, while some protesters punched back and others threw glass bottles at officers.

Police could also be seen taking several people into custody, the report said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that a chaotic scene erupted as the crowd chanted “Murderers!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.