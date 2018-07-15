Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts police officer in critical condition after being shot, reports say

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News

A Massachusetts police officer is in critical condition Sunday morning after he was shot, reports said.  

The on-duty Weymouth officer was taken to the hospital after being struck in the town about 17 miles south of Boston, Boston25 reported.It’s unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

Neighbors told NECN the officer was attempting to pull over an erratic driver when shots were fired. One person was taken into custody, according to reports.

The officer’s name was not released.

Marshfield police tweeted Sunday morning: "Thoughts and prayers to Weymouth Police Department and all officers families."

