FOX NEWS FIRST: Anti-Trump FBI agent Strzok expected on hot seat; Round 2 for Trump at NATO

Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok is expected to testify before Congress on Thursday, one day after his ex-lover and colleague Lisa Page defied a congressional subpoena

President Trump attends a second day of NATO meetings in Brussels after tense confrontations Wednesday, and will later make his first trip to Britain as commander-in-chief

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Trump, was arrested early Thursday while performing at an Ohio strip club, her attorney told FOX News

Croatia shocked England 2-1 on Wednesday, setting up a showdown with France in Sunday’s World Cup final

Emmy nominations will be announced Thursday, with HBO's "Game of Thrones," NBC's "This Is Us" and CBS' "Mom" expected to be among the top contenders

THE LEAD STORY - ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT FACES GRILLING - Embattled anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok is set to testify publicly for the first time on Thursday before House Republicans investigating bias at the nation's top law enforcement agency, just one day after his former lover at the FBI, attorney Lisa Page, ducked a congressional subpoena ... GOP leaders are expected to grill Strzok at a joint session of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Their focus will be the slew of Trump-bashing texts Strzok sent using his FBI phone while conducting investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton's email server, as well as the possible impact of any political bias on investigative decisions. Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe earlier this year after his texts were revealed.

It appeared Wednesday night that Strzok, who in June testified before a GOP panel in a closed-door setting, would not follow Page's lead and back out at the last minute. Still, Strzok's attorney suggested just last week that the proceedings might be a "trap" and did not commit to his attendance.

NO ROYAL WELCOME FOR TRUMP: President Trump will make his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels that began Wednesday ... The president's visit also comes amid turmoil in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. Trump was expected to largely steer clear of London, where protests are planned and where organizers had permission to fly a blimp over Parliament portraying him as an orange crying baby. He is scheduled to join May for a black-tie dinner Thursday at Blenheim Palace, Churchill's birthplace near Oxford, at the start of his trip.

Trump's visit to Britain comes as NATO leaders have pledged their “unwavering commitment” to boost defense spending, following stern words from the president Wednesday criticizing European leaders for spending too little. The U.S. and European allies signed a declaration stating they are “committed to improving the balance of sharing the costs and responsibilities of alliance membership.” The declaration came after confrontational and testy discussions between Trump and other NATO leaders.

STORM CLOUDS: Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had an affair with President Trump, was arrested early Thursday while performing at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, her lawyer Michael Avenatti told Fox News ... Columbus police did not confirm the arrest to Fox News. Avenatti, wrote in a follow-up tweet that Daniels was arrested for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner." he called the arrest "politically-motivated" and vowed to fight "all bogus charges."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied. She's suing Trump and his former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

STAGE SET FOR WORLD CUP FINAL: Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute of extra time Wednesday to send Croatia past England and into Sunday's World Cup final against France with a 2-1 victory ... England, which was hoping to reach its first World Cup final since its golden year of 1966, will play Belgium in Saturday's third-place match. England had its fans dreaming of a berth in the final when Kieran Trippier curled a fifth-minute free kick into the Croatia net. But Croatia clawed its way back into the match and equalized in the 68th minute when Ivan Perisic beat Kyle Walker to Sime Vrsaljko's cross and finished past Jordan Pickford.

'GAME' OF EMMYS: Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving fans grumbling. Television's top prize takes a different approach. When the 70th Emmy nominees are announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, popular series including HBO's "Game of Thrones," NBC's "This Is Us" and CBS' "Mom" are likely to get their share of recognition ... The fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin's novels is a two-time best drama series winner, back in the running for honors for its next-to-last season after a production delay kept it out of the 2017 competition.

"Game of Thrones" holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-honored drama ever. Its biggest adversary is "The Handmaid's Tale," the dystopian drama that last year captured the top series prize and acting awards for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel among its eight wins.

Did Barr's racist tweet kill 'Roseanne's' Emmy chances?

TRUMP'S STONE COLD TRUTH: "I think it's very healthy for the American president to stand up and tell the truth, and what he has said is basically true." – Newt Gingrich, on "Outnumbered Overtime," explaining the importance of President Trump's "very important" confrontation at the NATO summit with European leaders. WATCH

NO APOLOGIES: "You can't want to be part of this country and not respect its laws. You can't have it both ways. Not under this president ... ICE protects your communities and we're going to do it without apology." – Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, on "Outnumbered," blasting Democrats who are looking to abolish the agency and accusing them of misinforming the public. WATCH

Liberals attack Brett Kavanaugh for 'frat boy' name.

Kavanaugh's confirmation climb: Partisan opposition to court picks intensifies under Trump.

Progressives attack liberal law professor for defending Kavanaugh.

Forbes ripped for calling Kylie Jenner 'self-made' billionaire on magazine cover.

Rumored Taylor Swift visit leads Capitol Hill interns, media on frantic search.

NYC Mayor de Blasio disputes Border Protection allegations he crossed border illegally.

Woman accidentally stole car, kept it for two weeks.

Border Patrol agents rescue abandoned 3-year-old girl in Texas.

Pence assails McCaskill's record during Missouri visit, says state 'deserves better'

Republican Sen. Heller uses Obama's words to mock Dem rival Rosen's business claims.

GOP candidate Katie Arrington back to campaign trail after car wreck: 'You just can’t break me.'

Cost of anti-ICE protests prompts California county to forgo $3M federal contract.

University of Wyoming's 'cowboy' slogan rustles up some controversy.

U.S. Navy dedicates destroyer to Sen. John McCain.

Academy Sports manager fired weeks after intercepting gun thief suspect in Florida store, lawyer says.

Papa John's founder Schnatter resigns as chairman over N-word controversy.

Gasparino: EXCLUSIVE - Justice Dept. decides to appeal AT&T case, but getting resistance from solicitor general.

Comcast raises Sky offer after FOX sweetens its bid.

FOX, Sky and Comcast: Three possible outcomes of the media merger mania.

Stocks slide as US prepares $200B in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Monsanto to be flooded with thousands of cancer-related lawsuits.

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Why I am so deeply disappointed by Trump's Supreme Court pick.

Dana Perino: Ten years after Tony Snow died much too young, I remember the important things he taught me.

Todd Starnes: Desecrated American flag moved at University of Kansas.

Bruce Riley Ashford: Thai cave rescue: Don't forget man who made ultimate sacrifice so that boys, coach could live.

Mira Sorvino says she was offered 'several times' to have a 'sexual relationship' in exchange for a role

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, and more stars rally to read mom's letter after she was separated from 2-year-old son.

Tyler Perry warns about Facebook scams using his name in viral video.

Armless Miami man charged with stabbing Chicago tourist.

Earliest evidence of our human ancestors outside of Africa found.

How did the massive 'salty' crocodile captured in Australia get so big?

#OnThisDay

2008: Former White House press secretary and FOX News host Tony Snow dies in Washington, D.C. at age 53. He is fondly remembered and still very missed by friends and colleagues.

1960: The Etch A Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, is first produced by the Ohio Art Co.

1862: During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signs a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.

