Man bashes subway rider with metal pipe and fractures skull, police say

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
Raw video: Verbal dispute on escalates into physical altercation on New York City subway car. Video

Man hit in face with metal pipe in NYC subway attack

A New York City man who was arrested Monday bashed a fellow subway rider with a metal pipe over the weekend, fracturing the straphanger's skull, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified but is believed to be in his 20s, was on the southbound No. 2 train in Manhattan just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he got into a verbal dispute with a rider.

The man, wearing a blue shirt and baseball cap, is captured on video yelling and waving his arm at the 59-year-old commuter before they both stood up while the train was in motion. The suspect then took a metal object and swung it at the rider’s face.

subway attack

A man was arrested after he allegedly bashed a rider's face with a metal pipe.  (NYPD)

The attacker fled the train at the Chambers Street station.

The rider was taken to the hospital and was said to be in serious but stable condition. He suffered a fractured skull and broken eye socket.

The suspect is being held by the Transit Robbery Squad in Manhattan. No further information about his arrest was released.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam