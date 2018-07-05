Man hit with bullet while inside Florida's Busch Gardens theme park

A man celebrating Fourth of July inside Busch Gardens’ Tampa Bay theme park was struck by gunfire on Wednesday -- and police think an Independence Day celebration may be to blame.

Tampa police said the man reported feeling pain in his shoulder around 10 p.m. and investigators later determined he was hit by a stray bullet.

It wasn’t clear where the bullet was fired from, but police believe it came from Independence Day celebrations happening outside the park, FOX13 Tampa reported.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was also not the first time someone has been struck with a bullet inside Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on a holiday. On New Year’s Eve 2015, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg by another bullet suspected to have come from celebrations, FOX13 Tampa reported.