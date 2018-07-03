Woman accused of stealing $70G worth of jewelry and cash from man she met at Miami bar

A woman was arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly stole $70,000 in cash and expensive jewelry from a man she met a Miami bar, police said.

Kira White, 23, was arrested on Friday after a bartender and witnesses recognized her as the woman who left the Blue Martini bar with a man dressed in opulent jewelry on Jun 16, Local 10 News reported. White was spotted walking near the bar early on Friday before authorities were called, an employee told the station.

White was recognized by her distinct tattoos, which included diamonds, a star and a pair of high heel shoes, the Miami Herald reported. Employees noted that the victim, Israel Sosa of New Jersey, bought White drinks all night, but she pushed beverages aside.

FLORIDA PROFESSOR CHARGED WITH STALKING STUDENT; ALLEGEDLY SENT 800 TEXTS IN 1 DAY

The two left around 1 a.m. but decided to “hang out for a little longer," Sosa told police. White went to Sosa’s hotel room, where they had another drink. The man told police he passed out after having his drink, woke up a few hours later and discovered his $30,000 gold, Rolex watch, a $30,000 gold link chain, a $5,000 gold medallion and $5,000 in cash was missing.

"I ran downstairs and told the front desk at the hotel," Sosa told Local 10 News. "They were, like, dumbfounded, and I was like, 'We need to call the police. This lady just took my belongings.'"

Surveillance video from the hotel showed a woman, believed to be White, leaving in an elevator alone, holding a towel.

FLORIDA DEPUTY FATALLY SHOOTS ALLIGATOR WHO CHASED TEEN GIRL UP TREE

"She gave me another drink. The last thing I recall, she said, 'I'm going to use the restroom.' And then I waked up -- there was a watch I had -- my diamond watch on top of a towel. And when I jumped up around 7:30, I realized the towel was gone with the watch," Sosa said.

White was arrested on a grand theft charge in connection with the incident.