The Weather Front

Heat hangs on, severe storms possible and fire danger remains high over the West

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

Temperatures across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will be a few degrees cooler today, but remain above average. Hot temperatures also will build back across the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys to the Central Plains.

high heat

Heat Advisories and Warnings remain posted.

ne

A few strong storms will develop across the Northern Plains this afternoon-evening.

severe

 

Damaging winds, some hail, and isolated flash flooding is possible.  

today

Wildfire conditions remain at critical levels across the Intermountain West through midweek as low humidity and hot temperatures continue rising.   

heat


 
In the East Pacific, Hurricane Fabio is no threat to land as it strengthens to a near-major hurricane by Wednesday.

fire

The Atlantic basin remains quiet.

fabio

Here's a look at your 4th of July Forecast:

4th

Have a wonderful holiday.

JD 


 

