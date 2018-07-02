July 4 terror plot thwarted in Cleveland, FBI says

A terror plot targeting downtown Cleveland on July 4 was foiled and an individual allegedly involved in the plot is in custody, officials said Monday.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said in a news release that an individual has been charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization for allegedly planning an Independence Day attack.

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson said the person was arrested during the weekend.

Additional details are expected to be revealed at a press conference at 9:15 a.m.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams and officials from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force are expected to speak, according to FOX8.