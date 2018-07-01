9 stabbed at Idaho apartment complex; suspect in custody, police say

Nine people were stabbed in an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday night, with four of the victims said to be in critical condition, officials said.

A 30-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the attack, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The complex is home to many refugee families, the report said.

All nine victims were transferred to a local hospital, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones told the paper.

"At this point we haven't lost anybody, but as I said the injuries are very serious," Bones said.

No motive has yet been determined.

“This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," Bones said.

Police received a report of a stabbing at 8:46 p.m., Bone said. They found victims in the parking lot and inside the apartment complex. Witnesses reported that the suspect had fled, and police arrested the man a short distance away.

Police the victim’s age ranges varied dramatically and "it's affected all aspects of the families" who live at the complex.

Bones said police believe the knife used in the stabbing was discarded by the suspect, and police searched a nearby canal as well as the areas around the apartment complex.

Police closed off nearby streets and later rerouted traffic to the lanes farthest from the complex using flares and barricades.

Early Sunday morning there were still dozens of police cars and officers at the apartment complex, with yellow evidence markers placed around the parking lot.

Victim witness coordinators and counselors were being made available to the victims, their families and friends and other residents of the apartment complex, Bones said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.