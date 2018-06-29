The Latest: Documents say newspaper shooter hid under desk

The Latest on the shootings targeting Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper(all times local):

9 a.m.

Court documents say the suspect accused of fatally shooting five people at a Maryland newspaper attempted to hide under a desk after the attack until police arrived.

A statement of probable cause obtained Friday by The Associated Press says surveillance video captured Thursday's events at the Capital Gazette. It says Jarrod Ramos entered the newspaper's office around 2:30 p.m.

The statement says Ramos used a "long gun firearm" and shot out the business doors, then shot people he encountered inside, killing five.

The statement says Ramos then "attempted to conceal himself under a desk" until police arrived and located him.

Ramos was in custody Friday and scheduled for a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Public Defender said the Anne Arundel office would be representing Ramos. She declined comment.

___

5:50 a.m.

Court records filed Friday show Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland's Capital Gazette office.

The online records do not list an attorney for Ramos, who is scheduled for a bail hearing 10:30 a.m. Friday in Annapolis.

Authorities say Ramos opened fire inside the newspaper office Thursday, killing five and injuring two others. He had a long, acrimonious history with the newspaper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists.

___

12: 30 a.m.

Police say a man firing a shotgun killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland's capital newspaper before officers quickly arrived and took him into custody.

Police say they are a questioning the suspect, a white man in his late 30s, following Thursday's attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County says it was a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."

Journalists described how they scrambled under desks and sought to hide during a few minutes of terror. They recounted hearing the gunman's footsteps as he moved about the newsroom, firing his weapon.

The attack came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down.