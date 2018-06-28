Shocking video shows attackers taking photos of victim after they knocked him out

A 37-year-old man sucker-punched in the head by two men on a New York City was photographed and robbed as he laid unconscious for several minutes.

Police said the victim was approached by two people and punched in the head shortly after 6 a.m. on June 18 at the corner of Aqueduct Avenue and Buchanan Place, causing him to fall to the ground in the middle of the intersection.

After the two attackers calmly left the scene, several other people can be seen on surveillance video released by police gathering around the victim and going through his pockets, taking out his cell phone and identification.

The original two assailants, included the man who punched the victim, returned to the intersection and took pictures of the 37-year-old, who was still out cold on the street.

In surveillance videos, the two suspects can be seen smiling and slapping each other’s hands after the attack.

Police said the 37-year-old sustained a fractured skull, and was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The suspect who punched the man is described as Hispanic male in his 20s with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and a black, trimmed beard, according to police.

In addition to tattoos on more forearms, police said he was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat with a triangle shaped logo, a white t-shirt, denim shorts and black sneakers with yellow trim.

Police said the second suspect is described as Hispanic male in his 20s with a light complexion, slim build and black hair with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue Yankees baseball hat, a light blue t-shirt and a yellow t-shirt, a black belt around his torso, camouflage cargo pants and black boots, in addition to having a tattoo on his right forearm, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).