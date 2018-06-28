Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette editor and brother of author Carl Hiaasen, identified as newsroom shooting victim

Rob Hiaasen, a Capital Gazette editor and brother of the author Carl Hiaasen, was identified Thursday night as one of the five people who died in the newsroom shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, as friends and colleagues paid tribute to the journalist.

“I just want people to know what an in­cred­ibly gentle, generous and gifted guy my brother was,” Carl Hiaasen told The Washington Post.

“He was an unforgettably warm and uplifting presence as a father and brother,” the author said, adding that his brother “also had dedicated his whole life to journalism.”

Rob Hiaasen was 59.

Reporter Joyce Koh tweeted word of Hiaasen’s death, adding that he was a “veteran columnist, editor and @merrillcollege adjunct journalism teacher.”

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis paper, also confirmed his death.

Chase Cook, a reporter at Capital Gazette, shared his disbelief that his former colleague was among the victims.

“He called me this morning asking about a headline clarification. He was an amazing editor who made me a better reporter.”

Erin Cox, the state House bureau chief and politics reporter for The Baltimore Sun, shared her experiences working with Hiaasen and described him a “friend, a mentor, and editor and a delightful human being.” She said he was a father of three, who talked often about his children and “his dreams for them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.