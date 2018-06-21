Dump truck dumps 'processed human waste' onto highway: Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police say that a dump truck accidentally unloaded “processed human waste” onto a highway in the Hoosier State on Wednesday.

State police stopped the vehicle, whose contents ended up on U.S. 50, Fox 59 reported.

A state police information officer for the Versailles District tweeted about the situation.

“Today, troopers responded to US 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway,” Sgt. Stephen Wheeles wrote. “Traffic was slowed briefly and the company cleaned up the lost load.”

The human waste was considered environmentally safe, Wheeles added

Several people replied to Wheeles' tweet about the incident.

"S----y situation," a user quipped.

"New meaning to 'dump' truck," another person wrote.

"WHAT? Yuck!!! Safe?? YUCK!!" someone else said.