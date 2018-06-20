Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

Shirtless suspect shot by Ohio officers, gets back up and charges cops in bodycam video

By Chris Irvine | Fox News
close
The East Cleveland police department has released body cam footage of an incident which resulted in injuries to two officers and the capture of a violent suspect. Video

Body cam footage of officer-involved shooting released

The East Cleveland police department has released body cam footage of an incident which resulted in injuries to two officers and the capture of a violent suspect.

Police in Ohio have released bodycam footage of a shirtless suspect being shot, falling and getting back up again to charge at cops.

The suspect allegedly attacked a woman and fired shots into the air around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday in East Cleveland, according to police.

“Officers approached, they observed the male striking the female on the ground,” Cmdr. Scott Gardner, of East Cleveland Police, told Fox8. “Immediately… as soon as officers got out of their vehicle the suspect charged one of the officers.”

cleveland police1

Police arrived at the scene only to be confronted by the shirtless man who lunged at them; he was shot but jumped right back up  (East Cleveland Police)

17-YEAR-OLD SHOT DEAD BY POLICE WHITE RUNNING AWAY FROM TRAFFIC STOP

The police bodycam shows officers arriving at the scene and getting out their SUV when they are confronted by the shirtless man, who immediately lunges at them.

One officer shoots the man, briefly incapacitating him and sending him to the ground.

But he immediately gets up and charges toward the two cops, only to be tackled to the ground, with both officers struggling to subdue and handcuff him.

During the brawl, one officer suffered an orbital eye fracture and another broke his hand. Both were treated and subsequently released from local hospitals.

cleveland police2

The officers were able to tackle the man to the ground and arrest him but not before one suffered an orbital eye fracture and the other a broken hand  (East Cleveland Police)

THREE-TIME SUPER BOWL WINNER ERIK WILLIAMS' SON CHARGED WITH DOUBLE-MURDER

One officer told another at the scene that he shot the man in the stomach.

Eyewitness Victor McCallum told Fox8 that he was nearly attacked by the same suspect before the initial altercation.

“This guy came out of nowhere and approached my car like he was going to attack me in my car so I backed up and went around him,” he said. “It’s not normal over here, it’s very quiet over here. I don’t know what he was angry about or why it came about.” 

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Chris Irvine is Senior News Editor at Fox News. His Twitter can be found @chrisirvine86