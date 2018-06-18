Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Three inmates escape from New Mexico jail aided by guard, police say

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Sarina Dodson, a New Mexico county jail guard, was arrested Saturday for allegedly assisting the escape of three inmates.

Sarina Dodson, a New Mexico county jail guard, was arrested Saturday for allegedly assisting the escape of three inmates.  (Lubbock County Detention Center)

New Mexico authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a county jail after being aided by a detention officer Friday morning in Clovis.

County officials are still searching for Aaron Clark, 31, Victor Apodaca, 28, and Ricky Sena, 24, after they fled from the Curry County Detention Center Friday morning in white t-shirts, boxers, and head coverings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later arrested Sarina Dodson, 28, a detention officer who was working at the time of their escape, on charges of assisting escape.

curry county inmates 3

Inmates Victor Apodaca, Ricky Sena and Aaron Clark escaped from a New Mexico county jail Friday allegedly assisted by a guard.  (Curry County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Dodson was found Saturday by Texas deputies in Lubbock, over 100 miles southeast of the jail.

“I hate to say this, but I wasn't really too surprised,” Art Scott, who works near the jail, told KRQE. “It's happened before,”

The Curry County facility has seen over a dozen inmates escape since 2002, according to KRQE. 

The three men at large were being held on a number of charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trafficking controlled substances, child abuse, identity theft, and more.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke