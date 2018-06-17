Ex-Oklahoma cop kidnapped, tortured woman while son, 10, watched: police

A former Oklahoma cop was arrested this week after a woman he allegedly kidnapped escaped from his car and called 911.

James Otterbine, 32, of El Reno, met the woman from Miami online about two months ago, the Miami Herald reported, citing police.

Otterbine and the woman continued an online relationship for several weeks before he bought her a plane ticket to Oklahoma, she told police.

Within a few weeks of her arrival, Otterbine turned violent, she said.

At one point, Otterbine allegedly duct-taped and handcuffed her to a chair during an argument, she told police. At another, Otterbine locked her in his basement, threatening to kill her and himself, police said.

Otterbine told police his actions were “consensual,” because the woman liked “rough sex.” He added that for one of the “brutal” episodes, his 10-year-old son was present.

On Tuesday the woman called police from inside Otterbine’s car, but the call was disconnected. Police obtained her identity through the phone number and contacted her relatives in Florida, who said she was staying with Otterbine.

As police drove to Otterbine’s house, they received another call from the woman, who had managed to escape from Otterbine’s car.

Police found her at a nearby bank, “battered and bruised,” the Herald reported.

Otterbine was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic abuse in the presence of a 10-year-old child, according to jail records.

“When investigators informed me of the details this poor girl had lived through, I was absolutely mortified, but elated she had survived,” said Canadian County Sheriff Christ West.

Otterbine was an employee of Geary Police Department until a month or two ago, a dispatcher said. It was not known why he was terminated.

He remained in jail as of Saturday with bond set at $30,000.