Video shows woman flying into fit of rage at Michigan gym

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a vigorous workout at a Michigan gym that included flinging a computer monitor, tossing a phone and throwing punches.

The woman's fit of rage at a Plant Fitness in Grand Rapids on Tuesday was caught on cellphone video, Fox 17 Grand Rapids reported.

The video shows the woman confronting a man working behind the front desk.

She is seen lunging at him as he backpedals to avoid her blows. At one point she is heard yelling, "I'll come back, and I'll kill you!"

Grand Rapids police charged her with malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor.

