Long Island man allegedly shoves boy after catching kid filming wife: reports

A man on New York's Long Island was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shoved a 12-year-old boy who had been filming his wife, which has some residents in support of the father who's been charged, NBC New York reported.

The alleged victim told the station that a woman in her car had been recording him and his friends with her cellphone, so he said he and his friends filmed her.

In cellphone footage captured by one of the boy’s friend, the woman’s husband appears to run and shove the boy to the ground before smashing his cell phone.

“After it happened, I was scared and worried what he was going to do next,” the boy told the station. CBS New York reported that the boy suffered a concussion.

The alleged attacker was identified by authorities as William Conte, 39. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

The boy’s father called Conte a coward.

But some neighbors had a different take, saying aggressive kids on bikes have been a growing issue.

“There’s a video of these kids running around with their bikes, stopping cars, getting in front of cars where they almost basically force you to hit them,” said Michael Shain, who lives across the street from where the incident took place.

Shain said the boy and his friends had taunted the woman and her two children, and tried to throw a dead snake in her car.

“These kids are not innocent by any means,” he said. “They started it, and unfortunately, the father went to protect his wife and two small kids.”

But the boy's father said their actions did not warrant an attack.

“They didn’t do anything vicious. Even if they throw a rock at the car, it doesn’t justify beating up a child. It just doesn’t,” he said.