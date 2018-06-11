The Latest: 4th man charged in 2016 disappearance of 2 teens

The Latest on missing teens (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Prosecutors in California's Yolo County have charged a fourth man in the deaths of two teenagers in 2016, and say one of the four was a juvenile at the time of the slayings.

Charges filed Monday add 27-year-old David Ashley Froste of to murder charges previously announced against 18-year-old Jesus Campos of Woodland, and 21-year-olds Chandale Shannon of Winters and Jonathan Froste.

David Froste is currently in prison. The other three are jailed awaiting court hearings.

Officials could not say if the suspects from the small community of Knights Landing near Sacramento have attorneys.

Police have been investigating since 16-year-old Enrique Rios disappeared on Oct. 17, 2016 and 17-year-old Elijah Moore vanished on Nov. 4, 2016.

They did not immediately say if the boys' bodies have been found or how the four were linked to the slayings.

11:06 a.m.

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of conspiracy and murder in the 2016 disappearances of two California teenagers.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 18-year-old Jesus Campos of Woodland, and 21-year-olds Chandale Shannon of Winters and Jonathan Froste of Knights Landing are jailed on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. Campos and Froste also face kidnapping charges.

Officials could not say if they have attorneys.

The mother of 16-year-old Enrique Rios told The Sacramento Bee that he texted her on Oct. 17, 2016, saying he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while, but would return.

Security cameras showed 17-year-old Elijah Moore at a check cashing facility on Nov. 4, 2016. A text later said he was headed to the San Francisco Bay Area.

