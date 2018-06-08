Indiana man killed in federal agent ambush had criminal past

A man fatally shot in Indiana during an undercover operation in which a federal agent was shot and critically wounded had a violent criminal history.

The Lake County's prosecutor's office says 28-year-old Raymon Truitt II was fatally shot Thursday in Gary after Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were ambushed during an undercover operation.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Truitt, formerly of Merrillville, Indiana, was implicated in at least two previous Lake County shootings. He was convicted in 2014 of aggravated battery by means of a deadly weapon in a July 2013 shooting at an apartment complex. Truitt was also convicted of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury for shooting a man in 2016.

Authorities planned a Friday news conference on the shootings.

