Alligator reportedly drags woman into Florida pond; search underway

Police are searching for a woman who was reportedly dragged by an alligator into a Florida pond while walking her dogs Friday morning.

Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle told the Sun Sentinel divers are currently searching Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie for the woman, who has not yet been identified. An animal trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has also been called to the scene, WSVN reports.

“Her dogs won’t leave the pond. One of her dogs got bit by the gator," Engle told the Florida newspaper.

Alligators become more active as the temperature rises, Tammy Sapp, spokeswoman for the Florida FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), warned back in March.

"[They] become more visible and active during spring," Snapp told Fox News. "Their metabolism increases, and they begin seeking prey items."

Snapp advised keeping a safe distance from gators.

Anyone who believes an alligator is posing a "threat to people, pets or property" should call FWC’s toll-free hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR, Snapp said.

This is a developing story.