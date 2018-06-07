New Jersey Trooper pulls over driver who helped deliver him 27 years ago

A New Jersey State Trooper got a dose of serendipity Friday when he met the retired police officer who delivered him 27 years ago—by pulling him over.

Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Matthew Baily in Kingwood Township for driving with tinted windows, but never got around to giving the ticket, NJ.com reported.

In the course of their conversation, Baily mentioned to the young trooper that he was a retired Piscataway cop. Patterson, a native of Piscataway, told the retired cop that was his hometown—then fate took its course.

“We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening—maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning—but it happened,” New Jersey State Police wrote on Facebook.

Baily asked the Trooper what street he grew up on. When Patterson answered, the retired cop told him he was familiar with it. Baily recalled a curious memory of when he was a rookie cop and delivered a baby there 27 years ago.

Baily was able to describe the house’s color and style—and then the baby’s name, Michael.

“My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me,” the trooper said, extending his hand to the retired cop.

Baily was a four-year rookie when he responded to a home in Piscataway on Oct. 5, 1991, the New Jersey State Police wrote. Patterson’s mother, Karen, went into labor while out shopping and barely made it home. Patterson’s father, Bobby, had to help carry his mother inside and called a doctor.

Baily responded and delivered Trooper Patterson inside the home while on the phone with the doctor, who talked the rookie through the birth.

And 27 years after the fact, the roadside reunion led Trooper Patterson and his mother to visit Baily and his wife at their home, where they decided the story was so uplifting it needed to be shared.

“After all, as a police officer, you don’t always get a chance to have a moment like this with people you once helped in your career,” the New Jersey State Police wrote.