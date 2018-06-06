Convicted child rapist set for release facing new charges

A 70-year-old convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who was scheduled for release despite the objections of his victims will now stay behind bars for allegedly exposing himself in prison.

A state prisons spokesman says Wayne Chapman was arrested Wednesday on charges including indecent exposure and open and gross lewdness in connection with incidents Sunday and Monday.

A lawyer for his victims says Chapman exposed himself to a prison nurse.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he had lured into the woods.

Two experts ruled he could be released because he is no longer dangerous.

His victims objected, but a single justice of Massachusetts' highest court cleared the way on Monday for the release.

Chapman's attorney did not immediately return a telephone message.