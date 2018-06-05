Man gets 2 years for exporting military equipment to Russia

A Florida man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for conspiring to illegally export military-grade equipment to Russia.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release said Monday that 32-year-old Vladimir Nevidomy was sentenced in Miami federal court to 26 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in March.

Authorities say Nevidomy arranged to send night vision rifle scopes, thermal monoculars and ammunition primers to Russia in 2013.

Prosecutors say the devices required authorization from the U.S. Department of State before being exported since they were on the U.S. Munitions List. A certified license history check revealed that neither Nevidomy, a Ukraine-born naturalized U.S. citizen, nor his associates ever applied for an export license.